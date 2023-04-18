X

Stanley, Charles

Obituaries
14 hours ago

The Rev. Charles F. Stanley, who used his skills as an orator and the pulpit of First Baptist Church of Atlanta to launch an evangelical global broadcasting empire, died Tuesday at his Atlanta home. He was 90.

Stanley was the founder of In Touch Ministries, a global evangelical broadcasting powerhouse, and for more than 50 years pastored one of metro Atlanta's leading megachurches, First Baptist Church of Atlanta.

His sermons are produced by In Touch Ministries and are broadcast in 180 nations and translated into 55 languages.

Also a prolific writer, Stanley authored more than 70 books, several landing on the New York Times bestseller list. He brought many closer to their faith with daily devotional readings, prayers and practical advice.

