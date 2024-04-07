SMITH, Jimmie L.



Beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, Jimmie Linton Smith entered into his eternal rest on April 1, 2024.



Born to Al and Bennie Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on September 18, 1942, over the years he lived in Atlanta, Mobile, Houston and after retirement settled in Opelika, Alabama. Jimmie married his high school sweetheart and they both graduated from Florida State University. Earning his degree in Business, Jimmie worked his entire career in the family business, DixonTom-A-Toe Co.



When the company was sold, he was able to focus more of his time on his love of golf, skeet shooting and sporting clay shooting and with his family.



He enjoyed his many travels, adventures and cherished the friendships he made through these sports. A long-time member of Atlanta Country Club, he had many wonderful times and made many memories with the "infamous" Big Table Group!



Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marion Ireland Smith; his daughters, Laura Smith Welch (Trey) and Jennifer Smith Guthrie (Joe Kelly); and his five grandchildren, Tanner Guthrie, Garrison Guthrie, Davis Welch, Campbell Guthrie and Riley Welch; and his brother, Greg Smith; and sister, Debra Henderson.



His greatest joy was his grandchildren and watching them play sports and spend time with them. He was a successful businessman, devoted and supportive father and husband, and a beloved "Papa". Time spent with his family was his greatest joy in this life.



A private family memorial will be held and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Jude's Foundation in his memory.



He was a blessed man who knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and lived his life accordingly. He is now at rest in Heaven with those loved ones, both friends and family, who have gone before him.



