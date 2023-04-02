Shreeve, Shirley

SHREEVE (Williams), Shirley Mae



After a long and full life, Shirley Mae Shreeve, age 93 of Cumming, GA, passed away on March 22, 2023. She was born October 7, 1929 in Beatrice, Nebraska, but her adventures took her from the West to East coasts. She entertained us with stories of her family of 5 moving across the country with all their belongings in a Model T. She described moving to San Francisco on her own, to pursue Nursing, and the dear friendships she made there. She talked about cocktail parties, skiing, and how she met her husband, the love of her life, on the slopes. In her quieter times, she enjoyed reading, quilting, and being with family.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Richard Shreeve; her parents, Floyd and Mazzie (Stephens) Williams; and sister, Marjorie (Williams) Peterson. She is survived by sons, David (DIL Sunny) and Kevin (DIL Alissa), granddaughters, Elaina and Kaitlyn; and brother, Charles Williams.

