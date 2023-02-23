SHORT, Letas "Leon"



Letas 'Leon' Short, age 76 of Conyers, died Monday, February 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Short; and sister, Maxine Mason. He is survived by his wife, Linda Short; daughters and son-in-law, Heather Short, Amber and Patrick Porter; grandchildren, Lukas Porter, Levi Porter; and brother-in-law, Robert Mason. Mr. Short was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from General Electric. He enjoyed listening to music. A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2 PM, at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dan Dockery officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

