SHELTON-LORENZ,



Janet



Janet Denise Shelton Lorenz, 60, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends at the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary one hour prior to the service. A celebration of Janet's life will be held in Atlanta, GA on July 17, 2021.



Janet was born on October 28, 1960 to David and Susan Shelton in Tucson, Arizona. She attended McEachern and Morrow High Schools and then went on to Clayton College in Georgia. Janet married the love of her life, Larry, in January of 1996, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She loved her family, friends and family get-togethers. She also loved taking road trips with her husband, Larry, especially visiting many different National Parks. Janet was loving and caring by nature and maintained many lifelong friendships. She was witty, smart, would light up any room she entered, she had a great sense of humor, and kept you laughing when she was around. Janet taught her family to always have a positive, happy attitude with life no matter the situation. She had a strong spirit and made you feel like you were the most important person in that moment. Family and friends were so special and important to her in life; she would go to great lengths to keep in touch and communicate with them. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.



Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 25 years, Larry G. Lorenz; parents, David and Susan Shelton; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Debbie Shelton; niece McKenzie Shelton; loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.



Striffler-Hamby of Columbus, GA will be entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.shcolumbus.com.

