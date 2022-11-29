SHEEHAN, Christine



Mrs. Christine Lottie Sheehan, 87, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away at home on November 19, 2022.



Visitation will be at Marietta Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, December 3, 2022 in the Marietta Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be immediately following the service at Pine Ridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw, Georgia.



