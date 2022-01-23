SHADDEAU, Sue



Sue Shaddeau, was born July 22, 1938 in St. Joseph's Infirmary, and died December 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lt. Col. William A. Shaddeau and Evelyn Minor Shaddeau, and her sister and lifetime best friend, Shirley Shaddeau. She was an "army brat" and lived in eight states and Germany until her early twenties. She returned to Atlanta as an adult and had lived here since 1963. She attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. In Atlanta, she was employed by General Motors at the Lakewood Chevrolet Plant; by West Building Materials; and for 23 years with the American Forest Foundation, where she retired in 2002 as Director of Field Operations. This latter employment, she had said, "was made in heaven".



Sue was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she was past president of the Parish Council, past president of the Women's Guild, and served as a lector. Volunteer activities included teaching in the Literacy Action program, serving as a trained hospice counselor, serving as a docent at the Atlanta History Center, and serving as a greeter at the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.



A frequent traveler, she visited 42 countries and all of the United States except North Dakota.



Survivors include son Matt (and his wife Shelley), grandchildren Brooke and Drew, and great-grandchildren Harper and Lorelei. Other survivors include many first cousins and friends.



After a graveside memorial on February 5, at 1:00 PM, Sue will be interred at Atlanta's Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.WoundedWarriorProject.org or https://elephants.com, an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee.

