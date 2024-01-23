SEYMOUR, Charles Burch



Charles Burch Seymour, formerly of Marietta, Georgia, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 91 years old. He married Peggie Williams in April of 1957, and they raised a family and enjoyed 60 wonderful years together.



Charlie was born in 1932 in Los Angeles, California to Tee Greenway Seymour and Perry W. Seymour, and relocated to Atlanta at the age of 7. He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Peggie; his son, Richard Seymour; his brother, Douglas Seymour; and nephew, Jim Herring. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Lang Lowrey of Highlands, NC; four grandchildren, Pierce (Katherine), Austin, Haley (Reese) and Connor; three great-granddaughters, Rosemary, Olivia and Elizabeth, nephew, Sam Herring (Geraldine); and nieces, Kim Seymour Davis (Ja), and Tamara Seymour Randolph (James). He was a longtime member of Marietta First Baptist Church where he served as Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer, and was a proud member of the "Men's Class" Sunday School.



Upon graduation from Brown High School in 1950, he entered Georgia Tech where he studied Mechanical Engineering for two years before transferring to Southern Tech. He graduated with a degree in Gas Fuel Technology in 1956. He was an avid football fan and a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket for life!



While he was attending college Charlie began his career at the Atlanta Gas Light Company. During this time, he also served his country in the Naval Air Reserve. He was assigned to the Wing Staff Squadron at Chamblee Naval Air Station where he served from 1950 - 1958.



Charlie rose steadily at Atlanta Gas Light Company, including management of the Marietta and Rome Offices, and became NW Georgia Division VP in 1986, followed by VP of Human Resources in 1988, and finally, VP of Facilities Construction and Maintenance in 1992. He loved his profession and enjoyed getting up and going to work every day. Charlie retired from the Atlanta Gas Light Company in September of 1994 as a corporate officer with 43 years of service.



Charlie has been active in various civic and professional organizations, including the Marietta and Rome Rotary Clubs, the American Cancer Society, United Way, Atlanta Jaycees, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Southern Tech Foundation, Georgia Safety Council, Junior Achievement Board of Directors, American Heart Association, Southern College of Technology Alumni Association and Georgia Youth Science & Technology Center. He joined the Kiwanis Club of MGK in 1994 where he served on the Board of Directors for two terms, Chairman of the Golf Tournament Committee (his favorite), the Sponsored Programs Committee, and the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Committee – a Christmas tradition he enjoyed with his grandsons Austin and Connor. In addition, he served as a member of the Insurance Committee and the Policies & Procedures Committee and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2004.



During their marriage Charlie and Peggie traveled to over 40 of the 50 states as well as Germany, Switzerland, France, Scotland, Wales, England, Mexico, Canada, Panama Canal, and much of the Caribbean. He was also an avid golfer well into retirement. After Peggie's passing, Charlie relocated to Highlands, NC, to be closer to his family and live the Mountain life. He lived a long and full life, was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by family, friends and by all whose lives he touched.



A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held on Saturday, January 27 at 3:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



