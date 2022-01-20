Hamburger icon
Scott, Ralph

SCOTT, Ralph Lee

Mr. Ralph L. Scott of East Point, GA entered into rest on January 12, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11AM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Viewing Friday, January 21, 2022 from 1 - 6PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




