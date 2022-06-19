SAMUELS, Scott Alexander



Scott Alexander Samuels, 75, of Marietta, passed away with his family by his side June 10th, 2022. Scott was born February 4th, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in Lynchburg, Virginia. He graduated from Mars Hill University where he played on a tennis scholarship. Later, Scott went on to have a successful career in the insurance business, starting his own employee benefits consulting firm. Scott was an extraordinary tennis player who played competitively in many well-known tournaments and went on to coach for the Arthur Ashe and Don Budge tennis camps. After becoming a father, his competitive pursuits shifted to coaching softball for his daughters. He enjoyed golf, watching the Atlanta Braves, and loved the Georgia Bulldogs! He made it a priority for his family to be together on fall Saturdays in Athens to cheer on the Dawgs. Scott was so proud of his girls, their families and his grandkids. Outnumbered as the father of three girls, he especially enjoyed talking baseball and football with his eldest grandson, his sons-in-law, and his brother-in-law. He was his grandchildren's biggest cheerleader when watching them play sports. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Scott was preceded in death by his father, James A. Samuels and his mother, Dorothy A. Samuels. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Natalie Neves Samuels; sister, Lynn (Jan) Samuels of Montgomery; three daughters, Betsy (Byron) Manley of Acworth, Maggie (Kevin) Tompkins of Roswell, and Jamie (David) Cromley of Brooklet; seven grandchildren, Harper, Cole and Ellis Manley; Millie Ryan and Blakely Katherine Tompkins; and Libby and Luke Cromley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, take in a Braves game, UGA game, play a round of golf, a set of tennis or otherwise enjoy a moment being present in the lives of those nearest and dearest to you. Donations can be made to www.blueskiesministries.org where they love on families facing childhood cancer.

