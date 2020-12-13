Rothstein, Irene

ROTHSTEIN (FEINGOLD), Irene



Irene Feingold Rothstein, age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed away with her children by her side on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Los Altos, CA. Irene was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 22, 1934 to the late Della and Abraham Feingold. She grew up in Cordele, GA and moved to Atlanta when she and Herman Rothstein were married in 1955. Irene's love and devotion to her husband Herman of 55 years, their six children, and her older sister (Bettye) was endearing.



As a youth Irene was Valedictorian of her Cordele High School graduating class and an avid clarinetist. She was even a member of the famous University of Georgia RedCoat Marching Band. In her adult years, along with being a devoted wife and amazing mother of six, Irene enjoyed a career of nearly 30 years at the Atlanta Jewish Community Center. Her personal interests were fitness, swimming, gardening, cooking, volunteering, and especially traveling. Accompanied by one or more of her children, Irene visited all 48 contiguous United States. Globally she traveled to Canada, Japan, India, Italy, Germany and France. She topped it off, fulfilling a lifelong dream with her daughter Donna, on an amazing journey to Israel where they reunited with Israeli exchange students who had lived in Atlanta with the Rothstein family many years before. Irene was always giving back to her community whether it was as President of the PTA, Boy Scout Den Mother, Brownie leader, or actively participating in the latest aerobics charity benefit of the 1980's. She even traveled annually to Florida to support and participate in her son's aerobics charity efforts. A favorite memory from childhood is sitting at the kitchen table to make and decorate M&M cookies with friends. On special occasions and High Holidays Irene's family and friends enjoyed the magic of her banana pudding and kugel dishes. These treasured recipes were handed down to Irene by her mother, Della. In recent years, Irene shared these family recipes with some of her children's friends, assuring this delicious tradition would carry on. To all who knew Irene, her legacy, never ending love, and inner strength live on in many ways. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Herman Rothstein, and her son-in-law, Alan Bayer. She is survived by her sister, Bettye Schwartz of Palm Springs; her sons Alfred, Leon (Debbie) and Mark (Barbara); her daughters Pam Rothstein Bayer, Donna Rothstein, and Dellalyn Rothstein Hogan (Austin); her grandchildren Paris, Nicholas, Daniel, Madison, and Aurora; and several nieces and nephews. She had also become a Great Aunt. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 15th at 11:00am followed by a graveside service at 1:00pm at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Atlanta GA, with Rabbi Peter Berg and Cantor Deborah Hartman officiating. Shiva will be from 3:00pm-7:00pm including a 6:00pm service at 811 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306. For the graveside service and Shiva mourners are welcome to join the family in person with a mask and social distancing or via zoom links provided below. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Temple (1589 Peachtree Street, Atlanta GA 30309), JCSVV (the synagogue in Sedona at P.O. Box 13 Sedona, AZ 86339), or Congregation Beth Am (the synagogue in Los Altos at 26790 Arastradero Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022). Please sign an online guestbook at www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 770.451.4999.



Zoom links



Memorial Service: Tuesday December 15th 11:00am eastern time



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86296700978



Graveside Service: Tuesday December 15th 1:00pm eastern time



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84397857174?pwd=UmdLNklaYTdzUTlEaEE5a3ZzVURJdz09



Meeting ID: 843 9785 7174



Passcode: 877738



Shiva: Tuesday December 15th 3:00-7:00pm w/ service at 6:00pm



Join Zoom meeting for service at 6:00pm



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87459547318?pwd=RjdIL0c3SHFuV1FURmRKOEpRemN6UT09



Meeting ID: 874 5954 7318



Passcode: D1jzW3

