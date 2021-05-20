Rosenthal, David

ROSENTHAL, Dr. David



Dr. David Rosenthal, 76, a renowned vascular surgeon, professor, mentor to many, researcher, accomplished athlete, Army reserve Major, father of 3 and husband of 49 years passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home in Marietta surrounded by loved ones after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.



David grew up in Great Neck, New York and attended the University of Denver where he was an All-American swimmer and water polo player. He graduated from Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn New York in 1973. He did his internship at Kings County Hospital and residency at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston. He was awarded a fellowship in Peripheral Vascular Surgery at Tufts in 1978 after completing his residency.



He started his career in Atlanta in the summer of 1978 as a vascular surgeon. He spent much of his career with Atlanta Vascular Specialists. He was affiliated with Georgia Baptist Medical Center and Atlanta Medical Center.



Over the course of his career, David was a mentor and teacher to scores of men and women at Atlanta Medical Center who became surgeons. This was his proudest achievement.



Dr. Jim Combs, who trained and was mentored by David, and later became his partner called David a "Legend. He is an amazing person whose impact has been lasting in many, many lives. We all can relate in that we trained under Dr. Rosenthal. I am proud to be able to say that."



At the age of 39 David began training to be a triathlete. His goal was to qualify for the elite Iron Man competition in Kona, Hawaii. He trained for a year and was elated when he learned that he had made the cut. He had three two-year-old sons at the time and a full-time practice. His ever-patient wife, Birgitta managed to hold the home front together as David went for one of his dreams.



David was one of three featured athletes on a nationally televised broadcast of ABC" s Wide World of Sports.



Before the race, the AJC did a feature story about the 40-year-old surgeon who had decided to take on this huge physical and mental challenge.



"The question everyone asks me is why," David said. "Sometimes I honestly don't know. It's an individual event, a personal test for survival. If I can finish upright, I will have achieved my goal."



David did finish.



Over the course of his career David wrote or authored over 300 academic peer reviewed research papers related to vascular surgery. He has invented surgical devices and developed innovative procedures that have helped patient live better lives.



David was a co-founder of the Atlanta Vascular Society and later the president of the Southern Vascular Society and the Georgia Vascular Society.



David was a long-time member of the Atlanta Country Club and was proud to have gotten two holes in one. David was an accomplished public speaker and often gave inspirational talks. But to his family and friends he was known as the life of the party and a joke teller few could match.



David is survived by his wife Birgitta (Strom), his sons, Matthew, Dr. Michael and Dr. Martin Rosenthal, his brother Robert and sister Risa, five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



David was diminished physically at the end of his life. His family and those who loved him believe his spirit, energy and teachings will live on. They know living a life that helps and respect others is the most blessed thing to honor his life and memory.



David's family and the Georgia Vascular Society are creating a scholarship and award to be given to young surgeons for research and scholarly work. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so by going to Georgiavascularsociety,org and make their gift to honor Dr. David Rosenthal.



There will be a celebration and reception to honor David on Friday May 21, 2021, at 10:30 at The Atlanta Country Club.

