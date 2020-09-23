ROLLINS, Jean Byrd Lee Bowen Born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12, 1913 to Walter Scott Lee, Sr. and Bertha Byrd (Lee), "Mimi" as she is fondly known by everyone spent her childhood in Ohio and Indiana. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Cum Laude) from Wilberforce in 1935 and attended Tennessee State University where she earned her Master's in Early Education. Mimi was married to the late Dr. Hilliard A. Bowen and together they moved to Atlanta, GA which was home for more than 70 years. After teaching at the kindergarten and other elementary school grade levels, Mimi came out of the classroom to be an Area Three Supervisor for the Atlanta Public School system. During these years, she also volunteered and was appointed to meaningful and progressive organizations, including League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, National Council of Christians and Jews, and the Great Park Authority, an appointment from then governor, President Jimmy Carter. Mimi for many years was an active member of The Inquirer's Club, The Utopian Literary Club, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Mimi was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Along with traveling the world her other passion was playing bridge. Mimi was predeceased in death by first husband, Dr. Bowen, and second husband Fletcher Rollins; she is survived by her daughter, Janis Jean Bowen Alexander Perkins, three grandchildren, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

