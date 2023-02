ROGERS, Everett L.



Everett L. Rogers of Marietta, GA died peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness on February 5, 2023. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 11, 11:00 AM, in the Southern Cremations & Funeral Home Chapel located at 1861 Dallas Hwy., Marietta, GA 30064. 770-406-6882