Rodgers, Betty

Betty Rodgers of Decatur, GA, peacefully passed away on December 31, 2023, following a period of declining health related to atypical parkinsonism. She is survived by her son, Scott Rodgers; son-in-law, Jonathan Hubanks; sister, Linda Arthur; and many dearly loved relatives.



After graduating from Valdosta State College, Betty married Horace Rodgers in 1960, and began her married life in Valdosta, GA, where she taught mathematics at Valdosta High School. Within a few years, the couple moved to the Atlanta area and settled in Decatur, GA. She furthered her education by obtaining a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Emory University. Betty became an inaugural teacher at Shamrock High School when it was founded in 1967. A skilled and caring teacher, Betty always encouraged her students to enjoy math and believed in their ability to master the material. She particularly enjoyed teaching geometry and calculus. In over three decades at Shamrock, Betty developed cherished, lifelong friendships with many of her colleagues.



The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 2 PM, University Heights United Methodist Church, 1267 Balsam Drive, Decatur, GA 30033, to be followed by a visitation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Betty's memory to the University Heights United Methodist Church.



