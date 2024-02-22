ROBERTS, Soldin



Soldin "Sol" Wyley Roberts, 59, passed away on February 12, 2024. Born on December 22, 1964. Raised in the N.O.I., his early education at the U.O.I. and Center Hill Elementary School instilled in him a profound sense of purpose and responsibility, values he carried through his life. A 1983 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, he attended Atlanta Area Technical School for further studies. He was appreciated for his generosity, practicality, and sincerity, guiding those around him with a protective, kind-hearted nature. His passion for Sci-Fi, music by Al Green, and culinary adventures underscored a life lived with zest and curiosity. Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Paul Roberts and Mrs. Marie Agnes Roberts; sister, Dr. Agnes Elizabeth Roberts; and brother, Mr. Arnold Xavier Roberts. His legacy will be cherished by his siblings, Koran Reese, Saudia Pauline Roberts, Hannah Tabitha Roberts; his children, DeMarcus Wyley Roberts and Caleb Miles Loyd; along with a wide circle of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing today 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





