Jon Jay Ritt passed away January 8 of heart failure at Emory Midtown Hospital. Born March 9, 1945, he grew up in Crystal Lake, IL, graduated Elmhurst College 1967, and later earned an MBA from Univ. of Pennsylvania. A deep reader, art collector, and accomplished chef, Jon was known for friendship and informed and witty conversation – all expressed in his historic College Park home. Jon's career in market research included management with Burger King, Arby's, Church's, and Popeye's. In retirement he chaired the College Park Bus. Dev. Authority and continued his 30-year leadership and activism in Central Congregational UCC. Jon is survived by his brother Dayton Ritt and nephew Adam Ritt of Virginia Beach, Va. His memorial service will be February 10, 2 PM, at Central Cong. UCC, 2676 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta.





