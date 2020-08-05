RAND, Ann Ann Harris Rand, 78, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, passed away in the company of her family on July 31, 2020 after courageously battling cancer. Ann was born January 18, 1942 at Fort Benning, GA to Herbert Edwin Harris and Florence Troutner Harris. Ann spent most of her childhood in Atlanta and graduated from Northside High School in 1959. She attended Auburn University where she majored in English and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She later went on to graduate from Oglethorpe University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. While at Auburn, Ann met her husband, Ned, and they were married in April of 1962. Ann was a devoted wife and together they shared 51 years of marriage. Over the years, Ann and Ned created homes and made lifelong friends in Mansfield, Nashville, Minneapolis, Pittsburg, Atlanta, and Canton before settling in Blue Ridge for retirement. Ann's first love was her family. She was a devoted mother to three children and grandmother to eight grandchildren. She was an active volunteer in her community and also loved to garden and travel. Her strong faith led her to teach Sunday school, participate in mission work, and serve as a Church Elder for many years. In Blue Ridge, Ann was actively involved with Faith Presbyterian Church, The Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, Feed Fannin, as well as tutoring in the Fannin County School System. Everyone who knew her loved her and she never met a stranger. She brought a smile to all and she will be incredibly missed. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ned" Lewis Rand, Sr., and her son, Christopher "Chris" Stewart Rand. She is survived by her son Edward "Ned" Lewis Rand, Jr. (Anne) of Birmingham, AL; her daughter Robin Rand Servine (Dirk) of Charlottesville, VA; her daughter-in-law Lissa Rutland Rand of Newnan, GA; her brother Charles Troutner Harris (Alice) of Beverly, MA; and her sister Sandra Harris Newman (Henry) of Marblehead, MA. Other survivors include her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Rand Thomas (Will), MaryRutland Harris Rand, Christopher Stewart Rand, Jr., Molly Logan Servine, Sarah Ann Servine, Jane Rand Servine, Lewis Everett Rand, and Lillian Litton Rand as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Blue Ridge, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Faith Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 2668, Blue Ridge, GA 30513) or the charity of your choice.

