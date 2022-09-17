ajc logo
X

Ralston, Charlotte

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RALSTON, Charlotte

Charlotte B. Ralston, age 88 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11 AM in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Ralston was employed by Southern Bell/Bellsouth for over 30 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ralston and sister Ann Johnston. She is survived by her son, Ray (Cindy) Ralston of Hiram; sister-in-law, Elsie Den Dekker of Oregon; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Cowart of Milldegeville, Luke (Liz) Ralston of Cumming, Peter (Jordan) Ralston of Calhoun, Seth Ralston of Smyrna; great-grandchildren, Piper, Zoe, and Max Cowart of Milledgeville, Tucker and Tanner Ralston of Cumming, Isla and Lucy Ralston of Calhoun; many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to flowers, those who wish may make contributions to St Jude's Children's Hospital. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 217h ago
The NCR headquarters building is located in Midtown Atlanta next to the Downtown Connector. Photo taken Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Peters / andy.peters@ajc.com)

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company NCR plans to split in two
8h ago
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
14h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
10h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Scheetz, Bobby
Hauptman, Michael
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top