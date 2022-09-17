RALSTON, Charlotte



Charlotte B. Ralston, age 88 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11 AM in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Ralston was employed by Southern Bell/Bellsouth for over 30 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ralston and sister Ann Johnston. She is survived by her son, Ray (Cindy) Ralston of Hiram; sister-in-law, Elsie Den Dekker of Oregon; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Cowart of Milldegeville, Luke (Liz) Ralston of Cumming, Peter (Jordan) Ralston of Calhoun, Seth Ralston of Smyrna; great-grandchildren, Piper, Zoe, and Max Cowart of Milledgeville, Tucker and Tanner Ralston of Cumming, Isla and Lucy Ralston of Calhoun; many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to flowers, those who wish may make contributions to St Jude's Children's Hospital. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



