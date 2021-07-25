Rachelefsky, Marvin

RACHELEFSKY, Dr. Marvin



On Saturday, July 24, 2021 Dr. Marvin Allen Rachelefsky, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He leaves a devoted wife Paula (Milner), three children Lance of Brookline, MA (and his wife Gavin Andrews), Ian of Atlanta, GA, and Sara of Cumming, GA (and her husband Chris Casper), five grandchildren Stellan, Elsa, Jaxton, Sadie and Chloe. He also leaves behind his brother Gary, sister-in-law Gail, and many nieces and nephews.



Marvin was born on June 22, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Edith and Louis Rachelefsky. He was a practicing neurologist for over 35 years and a founding partner of Northwest Neurology Associates. He received his medical degree from University of Pittsburgh and an undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College.



On March 26, 1972, Marvin married his high school sweetheart, Paula (Milner), and together they raised three children in Atlanta. A talented neurologist, he used humor to support patients and in our time of grief, we will remember his truly great, bad jokes. Marvin never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh.



An avid runner, cyclist, hiker, golfer, and scuba diver, Marvin loved the great outdoors and traveled the world with his family always finding a great adventure on foot, on wheels, or underwater. A passionate baseball fan, he was a long-time Atlanta Braves season ticket holder, but always remained faithful to his hometown New York Yankees.



Marvin and his family were members at Temple Sinai since the 1980s. He was deeply committed to his Jewish community and the role of Judaism in his life. He regularly participated in Torah study, synagogue trips, and many other events with Temple Sinai.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive, Sandy Springs, GA or Weinstein Hospice, c/o Jewish HomeLife at 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia.



A graveside service is planned for 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The funeral may be viewed via Zoom on Dressler's website, www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

