PRATHER, Cynthia Selah

Homegoing Services for Ms. Cynthia Selah Prather, of Atlanta, Georgia will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at The Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, 1876 Second Ave., Decatur. Pastor Shelia Lea, Officiating. Public Viewing and Visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the mortuary, from 12:00 - 7:30 P.M. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memories: her partner, Jerry Thomas; four children, Shaunquita Prather, Jeremiah Prather, Latenya Langford, Kimberly Prather; eleven grandchildren; father, Mr. Willie Robert Prather; mother, Ms. Tinnie Prather; eleven siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.**LIVE STREAM of Services available at 12:55 P.M. at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com




