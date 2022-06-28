PHELPS, Eva M.



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Eva M. Phelps, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



