Peppers, Ronnie

A Crawford Long baby born on March 31, 1947, Ronnie Dennis Peppers was the only child of Maggie and Roy Peppers. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1965, Mr. Peppers earned his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Georgia in 1969, graduating as an inducted member of Phi Beta Kappa. Soon afterwards he began teaching at Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia, while earning his master's degree during summers. Only a few years older than his students at first, Mr. Peppers for the next thirty-plus years taught not only at the same school but also in the same classroom--Room 25 on Tucker's B-hall.



During those thirty-plus years more than five thousand students eagerly entered that room to take Tucker's most popular elective, Mr. Peppers' Humanities course, for which he wrote the county's curriculum. The course consisted of one quarter focused on art, one quarter focused on music, and one quarter focused on religion. Because of his popularity with both students and faculty, Mr. Peppers was awarded numerous honors and recognitions during his tenure at Tucker including STAR teacher, Teacher of the Year, National Honor Society Teacher of the Year, and the Tiger yearbook dedication.



Mr. Peppers concluded his career in public education in the county offices when county personnel asked him to assist them with computers and audio-visual presentations. But his heart always belonged to Tucker High School, and when he was asked to join the Tucker High School Foundation's first board in 2010, he quickly agreed. Among other foundation projects, Mr. Peppers played an instrumental role in the foundation's production of Tucker High School's Centennial Celebration in 2015.



Mr. Peppers enjoyed weightlifting and tennis, and loved card games and travel. He was at his happiest when playing bridge on a cruise ship. Mr. Peppers died in his home on April 12, 2024, at 77 years of age. He is survived by his cousins, Joyce Shugart of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Terry Higginbotham of Cumming, Georgia, and Allen Neese of Snellville, Georgia. Because Mr. Peppers was a survivor of cancer as a child, the family has asked that his friends make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Floral hills Memory Gardens.





