Paul, Miriam

PAUL (Roberts), Miriam Lippincott



Miriam grew up in Haddonfield, NJ, and lived most of her life in Brookhaven, GA. She studied at Hood College and graduated in nursing from Hahnemann Medical College. She fell in love with Al Paul, and was a devoted mother to Glenn and Barbara. She was a violinist, flower arranger, care giver, PTA president, organizer, PEO president, pray-er, member of Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, garden clubber, devoted wife, faithful friend, and the world's most determined person. Her credo was, "Do the right thing and take care of people."



Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Paige Paul, Titusville, NJ; daughter, Barbara Sullivan, Brookhaven, GA; grandchildren, Dylan (Jackie) Paul, Sara (John) McLendon, Roxanne, and Faith; and great-grandchildren, Robert, Dwayne, and Zane.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1 PM, at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church with a lunch at noon and coffee afterward.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com