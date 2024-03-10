PAGE, Susa'n R.



Susa'n R. Page passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Palatka, FL, on March 8, 1945 to C. F. Page, Sr. and Thelma L.. Page.



Susa'n was preceded in death by her life partner, Debbie George; parents, C. F. Page Sr.. and Thelma L. Page; and brother, C. F. Page Jr.



On November 11, 1963, Susa'n moved to Atlanta, GA. She came to Atlanta with $63.00 in her pocket, two small cardboard boxes tied up with twine and a suitcase purchased from a 5 and 10 cents store in Waycross, GA. She had a job with the old Southern Bell company, and they put trainees up in a place called The Churches Home of Women, across from WAGATV at the corner of West Peachtree and 11th Street in Atlanta. After training for four days, she was advised that she would have to work split shifts once trained. She thought about that and said to herself, don't think so. Liberty Mutual just happened to have an ad in the paper for a policy typist. Their office was five blocks away. Susa'n went over to Liberty Mutual, took a test and physical and thus began her insurance career. While she never got a college degree, she did very well for herself in her career. When she originally retired in 2009, she became bored after several months and ended up going to work for a friend of hers on a part-time basis. She worked three different places part-time and retired for good in May of 2013 from AmWins. Susa'n spent 50+ years in the insurance industry working for various companies and insurance agencies and was well respected in her field.



Susa'n was an avid bowler in her prime, loved travel, reading, and especially going to casinos. She was known as "Big Money" and proudly wore her custom "Big Money" shirt whenever she went to a casino. She moved to Florida in 2016 and could be found volunteering at a local assisted living facility.



She is survived by family members of her late life partner, Debbie George; nieces and nephews on her brother's side; and her brother's wife, Kay Beck Page; and many close friends and former colleagues in both Florida and Georgia; and her loving dog, Lulu.



A service, inurnment, and reception will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, 11 AM, at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281, at which time, Susa'n's remains will be placed next to Debbie's remains in a Columbarium at Fairview Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clarkston Community Health Center in Susa'n's memory. The Clarkston Community Health Center is a free health clinic for uninsured individuals. Susa'n was a supporter of both the clinic and one of its founders, Dr. Gulshan Harjee. Donations can be made via website at clarkstonhealth.org, telephone at (678) 383-1383, or by mail/walk in at 3700 Market Street, Bldg. E, Clarkston, Georgia 30021.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com