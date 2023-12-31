O'NEAL, Marian L.



Mrs. Marian L. O'Neal, native of Atlanta, Georgia, an educator and musician entered God's rest on December 18, 2023.



Marian was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining Marian's light by carrying it within us in our own lives.



There's nothing our mom enjoyed more than a gathering of the people she loved most, so we are hosting a Life and Legacy Celebration of Life in her honor. Please join us to remember her life on Friday. January 5, 2024, 11:30 AM, at Antioch East Baptist Church, 2352 Old Rex Morrow Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Interment Southview Cemetery: Wake Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4 to 6 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com





