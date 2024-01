MOSES-THOMAS (JOHNSON), Kay



Kay Moses-Thomas, age 79, departed this life on January 2, 2024, at Emory Hospital. Services will be held at Lincoln Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 PM, in the chapel. Viewing will be held from 1 PM, until time of service. Ms. Thomas was an Atlanta native graduating from LJ Price, class of 1962, and graduated from Spelman College, class of 1966. She was employed as an elementary teacher.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com