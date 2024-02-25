MOONEY, Victoria



Victoria "Vicki" Newton Mooney died Friday, February 16, 2024 after a brief illness. A proud native of Griffin, GA, she prized her birthplace but eagerly explored a larger world. After graduating from Hollins College, she embarked on a career in the arts, beginning as a production assistant on the Jimmy Dean Show in New York and culminating in her role as managing director of Atlanta's Alliance Theater. Throughout her life she was a tireless advocate and volunteer for a wide range of charitable causes, including the Georgia Center for Children, the Fulton County Children's Advocacy Center and Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the High Museum of Atlanta, the Atlanta Preservation Center, The Boyce L. Ansley School, The Park at St. Luke's, and many more.



Vicki was an avid world traveler and not only visited major destinations like London and Paris but also sought out the jungles of Papua New Guinea and the glaciers of Antarctica. During her lifetime, she visited all seven continents – and both Poles. Her friends treasured her adventurous spirit along with her compassionate and generous nature. She was the consummate host and brought comfort and empathy to everyone around her. Everyone knew whatever the occasion, Vicki would be the most elegant person in attendance, even if the dress code said jeans and t-shirts.



She is survived by her beloved children, Kempton Mooney of New York and his wife, Laura; Virginia Mooney Jones of Atlanta and her husband, Ryan; and her cherished grandson, Wyck. She is also survived by her siblings, John Newton and his wife Harriet, David Newton, Jan Newton Miller, and her former husband, Kemp Mooney.



The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Vicki's memory to The Boyce L. Ansley School, a tuition-free private school for children experiencing homelessness.



