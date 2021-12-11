MERCIER, John Timothy



John Timothy "Tim" Mercier, age 59, of Freehome, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, the son of John Forrester and Carol Hardy Mercier. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leisa Mercier, and his father, John F. Mercier. He is survived by his mother, Carol Mercier of Buford, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Susan Mercier Sheridan and Rob Sheridan of Lakeland, FL; nephew, Patrick Sheridan of Athens, GA; stepdaughter, Emily Barrett of Freehome, GA. Tim was a graduate of Shamrock High School in Decatur, GA and the Georgia Institute of Technology with degrees in Chemical and Mechanical Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer and was employed by Tebarco Mechanical Corporation as a Lead Project Engineer. Tim was an avid outdoorsman spending countless hours backpacking, camping, and just enjoying nature and its beauty. He was very involved with scouting as a scout, explorer, and leader. He loved traveling the United States particularly the west and visited many National Parks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Antioch Christian Church, 3595 Sugar Pike Road, Canton, GA with a reception to follow at the church The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 12th from 2:00 PM-2:45 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A graveside service honoring the life of Tim will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Shadowlawn Cemetery in Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Tim's honor to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046, (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

