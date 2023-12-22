Mentz, James

James Mentz, of Decatur, GA, passed away on December 3, 2023, at the age of 95. James is survived by his daughter, Donna; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy; and siblings, Warren, Thelma and Anita. Arrangements entrusted by Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034, 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend your condolences: www.levettfuneralhome.com

