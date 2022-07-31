MCKELVEY, Jean Davis "Dixie"



1931-2022





Dixie McKelvey, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90, at Magnolia Place in Roswell, GA. Jean Davis MacLean, known as Dixie, was born to Basil and Caroline MacLean, at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, where her father was Superintendent. Dixie spent her early years living on Dartmouth Street in Rochester, New York, while her father was the Director of Strong Memorial Hospital. She attended Harley School and spent summers at Camp Beechwood in Sodus, where her mother was the Camp Nurse. Dixie graduated from Wellesley College in 1953 with a degree in Philosophy, after also studying at The Sorbonne in Paris. In 1953, Dixie married James Elwood McKelvey and relocated to Long Island where Jim began his career with Kodak. The McKelvey family followed Jim's career to Indiana, Ohio, New York and finally to Georgia.While the family lived in Pittsford, New York, Dixie volunteered for the Baden Street Settlement of Rochester, New York, teaching inner city children about Art. After moving to Roswell, GA, Dixie volunteered for many years at Northside Hospital working with newborn babies in the Nursery. Dixie and Jim shared a love of sailing on their boat on Lake Lanier, and on numerous trips to the Greek Islands and the Caribbean. An avid tennis player, Dixie enjoyed weekly competition at the River Club, in Roswell. After Dixie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in her late 60's she took up watercolor painting. She was a prolific painter and produced beautiful portraits of her grandchildren.Dixie is survived by her husband, Jim; and four children, Kathy in Minnesota, Sandy and Jim in Georgia, and Caroline in South Carolina; as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. An only child, Dixie took loving care of her mother, Caroline MacLean, who lived to 108 years old. A celebration of Dixie's life will be planned at a future date. Donations to The Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated.