MCGOUGH, Suzanne



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne McGough who died on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the age of 82.



Born Suzanne Crocket Foster on August 15, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia to parents, Malcolm and Ruth Foster. Suzanne and her brother, Mac grew up in Atlanta. Sadly, her brother, Mac, died at the age of 18 in a plane crash when Suzanne was in high school.



Suzanne attended Westminster School in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a member of the high school's first female graduating class in 1959.



She attended Emory University and, in 1962, married Clovis Cornwall, whom she had met earlier in school at Westminster. Suzanne and Clovis would live in various locations in the western United States, where he worked on large construction infrastructure projects. Suzanne often remarked that this was one of the greatest times in her life and in which, in 1963, their son, Chris Cornwall, was born.



Suzanne was widowed in 1964 when Clovis died in a construction accident. She and son, Chris returned to Atlanta, where Suzanne proved resilient in completing her degree at Emory.



In 1966, she married her second husband, William Kingsley Weatherly Jr., with whom she had two sons, William Kingsley "Bo" Weatherly III in 1967, and Robert Foster Weatherly, in 1968. The family relocated to Durham, NC, where Suzanne developed her passion for cooking and earned a culinary arts degree from Judith Olney's School of French Cooking. She would later go on to study cooking in Italy.



After her second marriage ended in divorce in 1979, Suzanne continued to raise her three boys and pursue continuing education in Durham. She earned a Master of Art History and a Master of Business Administration respectively from UNC-Chapel Hill.



She worked in Durham selling couture clothing, in Charlotte and Atlanta as a management consultant for The Hay Group, and in Atlanta as the Deputy Director of the Atlanta History Center.



It was at The Hay Group, where Suzanne met her third and most seaworthy husband, Bill McGough, whom she married in 1991, and settled back in Atlanta. In 2003, Bill passed away after a brief illness, and Suzanne relocated to Charlotte to be near her son, Bo's family.



Suzanne loved her family dearly and continued her love of fine cooking, art history, traveling, interior design, literature, architecture, gardening and was known as a great conversationalist in all areas. In recent years, she also enjoyed playing mah-jongg and bridge in a bridge club that included Winnie Culbreth, the mother of her daughter-in-law, Karen. She also made dear friends and loved participating in events in the building, where she lived, Rosewood, where she was a writer and editor of the building newsletter: The Rosewood Chronicles.



Suzanne is survived by her two sons, Bo (Karen) and Robert Weatherly (Vanessa); three grandchildren, Will Weatherly, Wynne Weatherly, and Sam Poole (Cristina); and two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Annie Poole. Also very close to Suzanne were the children of her third husband, Bill McGough, Laura (Blake) and Paul (Jen), and their sons, Liam and Cole. All will miss her dearly.



A service will be held at 2 PM on June 1, 2024 at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



Rest in Peace. She will forever be in the hearts and memories of her family and friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com