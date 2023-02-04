MCGEHEE, June



June Walker McGehee passed away on February 2, 2023, after a brief illness, rejoining her beloved husband Charles Willard "Mac" McGehee, who passed away in 2000. Mrs. McGehee spent her last two years living with her only child Charles Michael McGehee at his home. Funeral services will be held at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 1068 N. Highland Ave., NE on Monday, February 6 at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park.



In addition to her son, Michael, Mrs. McGehee is survived by nephew, Rick Dunbar and wife, Jeannie; nephew, Keith Dunbar and his wife, Elaine; niece, Cecelia Dunbar Oman; as well as many generations of McGehee nieces and nephews.



Both a talented musician and miniature enthusiast, June enjoyed many years creating a plethora of charming vignettes and introducing children to the joy of music. The family's favorite breed was the Pomeranian, of which they had many. On the other side of the rainbow bridge, she'll be greeted by Cindy, Rebel, Monty, Foxy and Shelby.



Mrs. McGehee was born in Tifton, Georgia on July 10, 1929 to parents Clifton Walker and Odell Byrd Walker. In the middle of the Great Depression the family moved June and her older sister Marjorie to Crossville, Tennessee, to help run a family-owned shoe store. Life in Crossville from the 1930s to the 1950s was true Americana, and June developed a wealth of 80-year friendships, including Bob and Marylou Mitchell, Rachel Tabor, and Wilma Swafford.



At Tennessee Technical College she honed her great, soprano singing voice, while earning a degree in musical education. She moved to the bustling city of Atlanta in 1956 to accept her first teaching position and lived with her dear Aunt Kate and cousin Katherine. In 1959, June married into the large McGehee clan of Atlanta when she wed Mac McGehee, at First Methodist Church.



After their son Michael was born in 1961, she continued her career as an elementary music educator until retiring in 1986. In those golden years, Mac and June spent time traveling, spending time with family, and enjoying their home in Suwanee. After a blessed life of 93 years, she'll keep busy in heaven arranging her Dickens Village, watching "Days of Our Lives," and eating chocolate covered cherries!



