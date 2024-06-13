MARTIN, George



April 17, 1945 - June 8, 2024



Mr. George Martin passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 1 PM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.



