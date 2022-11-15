MAKOVOZ, Yuly



Yuly Makovoz of John's Creek, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after a long illness, he was 85. He was the son of Israel Makovoz and Anna Rybak. Yuly was born in Krivoy Rog, Ukraine. At an early age, Yuly showed remarkable intellectual abilities: he played violin, he excelled in chess and graduated at the top of his high school class. Rampant antisemitism in the then-USSR prevented him from attending the most prestigious Soviet school of higher education, Moscow State University. He attended Chernivtsi University, then the Ural State University in Sverdlovsk. Finally, he moved to Minsk, Belarus, where he finished his PhD in mathematics. He met his wife, Tatiana (Konstorum), while teaching at Byelorussian State University in Minsk. They were married for 50 years.



In 1980 Yuly moved his family, by then including his daughter Inna, to the United States. He continued to teach mathematics at the college level, eventually settling in Massachusetts where he taught at UMass-Lowell until his retirement as Professor Emeritus in 2002. Yuly was extensively published in mathematics journals as well as writing a textbook. After his retirement, he continued to edit mathematical articles for many years. He spoke at least a half dozen languages and could learn a new one in days. He loved chess, which he played at the master level, classical music, poetry, art, and cookies.



Yuly is survived by his wife, Tatiana; his daughter, Inna Donelan (Michael); his grandchildren, Aidan and Anna Donelan; his brother, Albert; and his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Janna.



A memorial service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Congregation Dor Tamid, John's Creek, GA with shivah to follow at the family's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Yuly's memory to Congregation Dor Tamid or the Parkinson's Research Foundation.

