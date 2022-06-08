Lomas, Selwyn Willingham

LOMAS, Selwyn



Selwyn Willingham "Bill" Lomas, 89, of Decatur, passed away Sunday May 29, 2022. A native of Columbia, SC, he attended the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of the ROTC. He served in the United States Air Force and attained the rank of Captain, before being honorably discharged in 1967. He was a professional musician who played both saxophone and clarinet. He spent his career in purchasing and retired from Grady Memorial Hospital. He was a loyal member of the former Cokesbury United Methodist Church and Epworth UMC, and was a current member of Oak Grove UMC. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Lomas; his sons, Byron and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Leah, Emily and Ryan; brother Ellington Hawes Lomas, Jr. (Laura) of Anderson, SC; and nephews, Mark (Sherri) of Charlotte, NC and David (Deborah) of Simpsonville, SC. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



