LITTLE, Grace Lydia



October 29, 1923 –



January 9, 2024



Grace Lydia Little, age 100, formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away on January 9, 2024. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 6-8 PM, with the funeral service, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at A.S. Turner & Sons (404- 292-1551). Immediately following the service, interment at Flora Hills, Tucker, GA.





