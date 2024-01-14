LITTLE, Grace Lydia
October 29, 1923 –
January 9, 2024
Grace Lydia Little, age 100, formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away on January 9, 2024. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 6-8 PM, with the funeral service, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at A.S. Turner & Sons (404- 292-1551). Immediately following the service, interment at Flora Hills, Tucker, GA.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral