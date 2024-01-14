Little, Grace

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LITTLE, Grace Lydia

October 29, 1923 –

January 9, 2024

Grace Lydia Little, age 100, formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away on January 9, 2024. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 6-8 PM, with the funeral service, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at A.S. Turner & Sons (404- 292-1551). Immediately following the service, interment at Flora Hills, Tucker, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top