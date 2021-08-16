LAVELY, Wanda Roberts



Passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2021. She left this world as she lived life in her best moments: surrounded by her loving family. Wanda is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Anthony Magee Lavely, along with their children, Hillary Lavely Corbin (Parker Corbin), Vanessa Lavely Camacho (Juan Sergio Camacho), and Benjamin Magee Lavely. Wanda was affectionately known as "Bibi" by her three grandchildren: Lavely Pyne Corbin, Campbell Magee Corbin, and Holloway Hillman Corbin.



Wanda Faye Roberts was born in Ishpeming, Michigan, on August 26, 1943, to Ernest John Roberts and Mabel Allen Roberts. They ultimately lived in Elkhart, Indiana. Wanda graduated from Purdue University in 1965 and moved to Chicago, Illinois. Wanda and Anthony married on September 8, 1973, with Anthony's father officiating. Wanda journeyed through the rest of her life with Anthony, her devoted partner and best friend, by her side, living in 10 different cities and visiting many more, raising three children, and welcoming three grandchildren into the world.



Wanda always gave more than she received. For 17 years, she worked as a social worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, specializing in adoptions and foster care. After shifting to full-time (and overtime!) work as a mother, Wanda was a fierce champion for her children. Her selfless acts are too many to count.



Wanda also loved celebrations and adventures. With family and friends, she wined and dined at countless outstanding restaurants and enjoyed memorable vacations. Wanda was the life of the party, especially on the dance floor at weddings. Wanda also gleefully went skydiving from 14,000 feet. An avid fitness enthusiast, Wanda ran the Chicago Marathon and many other road races. Above all, Wanda lived her life for those she held dear. Her surviving loved ones will continue to celebrate in her honor, raising a glass and telling stories that would have made her laugh.



The family deeply thanks the doctors, nurses, and their support teams at Emory Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta and Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. They added wonderful years to Wanda's life.



In lieu of flowers, Wanda's family asks that contributions be made in her name to Wohelo and Timanous to support scholarships (wohelo.com; timanous.org). Both camps held a special place in Wanda's heart, and she would have wanted other children to have the opportunity to experience the magic that can be found in the woods of Maine.



The family will celebrate Wanda's life on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2 PM, at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

