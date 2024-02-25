Kuperminc, Melissa Jill

KUPERMINC, Melissa



Melissa Jill Jacobs Kuperminc passed away on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. She was born on May 13, 1965 in Atlantic City, NJ. Melissa graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1983, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Delaware in 1987, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in graphic design from Yale University in 1997. After successful stints as a reporter for the Fredericksburg, VA Free Lance Star, and a public relations professional at University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, she found her calling in teaching. She was a beloved and much admired graphic design instructor, first at Atlanta's Portfolio Center and more recently at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Melissa never did things halfway – she approached each personal and professional endeavor fully and passionately. Her commitment to equality and social justice shone through her teaching and activism, with a particular fervor for reproductive justice and gun control. She was a creator and a dreamer, always absorbed with knitting, embroidery, collage, gardening, planning the next trip, or reading books of all sorts. She felt most at home by the ocean, in nature, and cuddling with her beloved wire fox terriers, Edie and Gracie. Above all, she cherished her family, and took her greatest pride in motherhood. She is survived by her husband, Gabriel; her daughter, Mia; her parents, Jerrold and Carol; her sister, Marlene (Noah); and brother, Michael (Susan); along with their families. Melissa will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her spirit of generosity and love will continue to inspire those who knew her. She is deeply missed. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



