Kortan, Sylvia

1 hour ago

KORTAN (HOLLOWAY), Sylvia Gladys "C"

Sylvia Holloway Kortan, 87, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Francis Kortan; her daughter, Holley Jean Kortan Sandri and her Mike; her loving parents, Carl Leroy Holloway and Gladys Moss Wash. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carr Kortan McCuiston and Phil Thomas McCuiston III (Chip) of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Jean Holloway Stroud of Greenwood, SC; her brother and sister-in-law, Carl Leroy (Lee) and Jan Holloway of Columbia, SC; her grandsons, (who call her"C"), Jack Callan McCuiston and Jake Holloway McCuiston, of Atlanta, GA; her nieces, Carole Stroud Cash (Paul), Katherine Conoy Holloway (Jen Houck); nephews, John Holloway Stroud (Ferol), Gene Edwin Stroud (Peggy) and Carl Lanford Holloway (Christina); and numerous, beloved great-nieces and nephews, and her granddog, Penny.

Born in Greenwood, SC, Sylvia attended Lander College and taught school in Charleston, SC, where she met her husband, Jim, stationed there in the Navy. They married in 1960, lived in Clemson, SC, Columbia, SC and in 1967, they moved to Atlanta, GA. Sylvia taught at The Preschool at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Sylvia loved collecting crafts and folk art. She was an avid gardener, spending long happy hours working in her gardens in Atlanta and Lake Toxaway, NC, and hosting family and friends at their house in Pawleys Island, SC.

We extend heartfelt thanks to her Angel Companion, Marcelle (Marcie) Seales who was a bright spot in her days for the last three years, to everyone at Sterling Estates East Cobb for their care and attention and to AGAPE Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10 AM in the Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church Chapel in Atlanta, GA, with a reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Botanical Garden or Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.

