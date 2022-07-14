KIDD, Robert



It is with great sadness and profound grief that we return our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle Robert Michael (Bobby) Kidd into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bobby died suddenly on Wednesday, June 15, at the age of 56.



Bobby was a graduate of Norcross High School, where he excelled in sports. After serving in the U.S. Army, Bobby married his perfect soul mate, Miriam Umphrey, in 1989. They moved to Orlando, Florida, where he began a career in resort sales. Eventually, he became a sales trainer, which gave him the opportunity to use his abundant personality, sense of humor, and love of people. He was a true entertainer and storyteller, which made his sales classes unforgettable.



Preceded in death by his father, John (Jack) Kidd, Bobby leaves behind his wife, Miriam Kidd; his mother, Lois Kidd; his brothers Daryl Kidd (Jackie) and Geoff Kidd (Cynthia); his sister, Amy Hall, and many nieces and nephews and countless friends, who celebrate his life while sadly saying goodbye.



Bobby's memorial service will be held from 2-3:00 PM on Saturday, July 16, at Family Church in Windermere, FL. The Celebration of Life will follow at 5 pm at Silver Lake Resort Clubhouse in Kissimmee, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

