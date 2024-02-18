Kattel, Gay

KATTEL (Mitchell), Gay



Gay Mitchell Kattel of Highlands, North Carolina, passed away on February 7, 2024. A native of Orlando, Florida, Gay was born on November 2, 1938, to Dr. William and Sarah DeEtte Mitchell.



Gay graduated from Boone High School, in 1956. She met four of her lifelong friends while cheerleading in high school; this group found great happiness reconnecting each year at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Later, Gay attended Emory University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a group she continued to support through alumni activities. At Emory, Gay met Richard "Dick" Kattel who later became her husband in 1958. The young couple remained in Atlanta and started a family.



Gay was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta and active in The Lovett School parents' association, particularly involved with the annual Rich's fashion show. A member of the Ivy Garden Club and an ardent gardener, Gay spent many happy hours working in her greenhouse.



In 1970, Gay and Dick purchased a vacation home in Highlands, and Gay began her fifty-year love affair with the beautiful, tranquil mountain town, eventually making it her permanent home.



For the past twenty-five years, Gay found great comfort, peace, and safety as a Highlands resident. She was an active member of Highlands United Methodist Church, considering her fellow parishioners a second family. Involved in numerous church activities, Gay most enjoyed the Author's Teas that she organized and hosted, six of which she proudly boasted were sold out events! Proceeds from the 2023 tea assured the funding for live camels to lead the annual Christmas parade, a point of great pride for Gay! One of Gay's greatest joys was singing with the choir, especially attending choir practice followed by dinner every Wednesday. Always invested in her community, Gay also volunteered at the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital gift shop and the Highlands Playhouse.



Gay was predeceased by her husband, Dick Kattel. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Price (Van) and DeEtte Kattel of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Sarah Barnes (Ley), and Lee Price (Laura) of Atlanta, Janie Price of Charleston, SC, and Alena Lei Cotterman of Atlanta; and two great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life for Gay Kattel will take place at the Highlands United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 24, at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at the church. As a sister in Christ, Gay requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Highlands United Methodist Church, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC 28741.



