Jones, Clinton

JONES, Jr., Clinton Andrew "AJ"



Clinton Andrew Jones Jr "AJ", age 44, passed away on December 12th, 2020. AJ was an avid fisherman who loved life and made a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed greatly and was loved by many friends and family. He is survived by his two children Caj Jones and Kailene Jones; his father Clinton Jones Sr; his mother Denise VandenBosch; his four sisters Divette Beck, Mechole Woodward, Meth Deitsch, Desiree Boston; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Shatterproof.org on behalf of AJ.

