JINKS, Jr., John Gordon



John Gordon Jinks, Jr. has died, at age 93. John was born in College Park, GA, grew up in East Point, and lived in the Atlanta environs all his life. He was a University of Georgia graduate, class of '49. He founded The Insurance House Inc in 1964 and later co-founded Southern General Insurance Company, and furnished initial capital for the founding of Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc. He was an early president of The Georgia Chapter of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters, and a founding member of the National Association of Professional Surplus Lines Offices. Over time, John furnished good jobs for hundreds of Georgians, and has remained friends with many of these fine folks, 'til now. He will be missed. He is survived by his children, Jill Jinks, John Jinks III, granddaughter Madison Jinks, and the love of his later life, his soul mate, Avis Deweese. He will be missed.



Details of a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be forthcoming.

