JAYSON, Ronald



Ronald Paul Jayson of Decatur, Georgia, age 73, passed away on December 6, 2021. Ron was born in Montreal, Canada and moved to Miami Beach at the age of five. He attended Ida Fisher Elementary School and Miami Beach Senior High School before heading to Florida State University, where he graduated in 1970 with a degree in Journalism. He was soon drafted and spent his time in the service as a copy editor and reporter for Pacific Stars and Stripes in Tokyo.



After returning from the service, Ron attended Emory Law School. He later practiced law in Decatur, was a Magistrate Court judge for 12 years and a state house lobbyist for 12 years as well. He loved to read, write, cook and hike (800 miles on the Appalachian Trail!) Ron is survived by his wife, Kathleen, brother Steven (Shirley), stepchildren Kerry Gardocki (Nicholas Rohrer) and Chapin Gardocki, grandson Liam Rohrer, niece Elysa Dowis and family, many cousins and numerous friends.



No memorial service is immediately planned. Contributions can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

