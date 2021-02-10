JAY, Ellis



Mr. Ellis Malone Jay "Jay", age 77, a Samson, Alabama native, but resided in Fairburn, GA for the last 40 some odd years, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was also a diehard Auburn Fan, "WAR EAGLE!!" He was born May 1, 1943 to the late Arnold and Nell Jay. Jay was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. He will be deeply missed. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Jay; stepson, Johnny Layhew; grandson, Jordan Layhew. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia Jay; sons, Charles Layhew (Amber), Ken Jay (Lisa), Mark Jay (Becky); stepson, Ernest Layhew; sister, Doretha Jay; sister in-law, Cathy Thompson; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Brother Alan Waldrop officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com



