Jamison, Sara

JAMISON (DICKERSON), Sara Gale



Sara Gale Dickerson Jamison passed away peacefully in her sleep. Friday, March 23, 2023. She was born in Milledgeville, GA to George Leighton Dickerson and Georgia Lewis Dickerson on September 4, 1953. She grew up in Sparta, GA, and later moved to Atlanta where she graduated from Northside High School then attended Georgia Southern University. She lived in Smyrna for a decade, then moved to Roswell, then Alpharetta. Her friends describe her as the most caring and giving person. She loved her job as a Realtor, which she did for 25 years. She later moved to California, where she worked at a treatment facility to help individuals to overcome addiction problems. She changed so many lives for the better. She was the highlight of the party and always smiled. Her hobbies included Bookclub and yearly trips to Destin, FL. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Peyton Jamison (Megan), Sara Jamison and Charlie Jamison; and her grandchildren Tripp, Mallory and Holden. Her sister, Cherry Payne; brother, George Dickerson; and brother, John Dickerson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

