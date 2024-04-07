JACKSON, Kevin



"Catfish"



There is absolutely no doubt that Kevin "Catfish" Jackson intentionally made the world a much better place. His love for his wife, children and grandchildren was infinite. The person Kevin loved best in this world was his wife Libby, whom he affectionately called his best friend and "The Family Oak". He and Libby faithfully reared their children Elizabeth, Kev, and Mary Margaret and loved their spouses Tyler, Kate, and Thomas like their very own. Kevin thanked God daily for his children and eight grandchildren, and he was immensely proud of his family.



Kevin was born on June 2, 1961, in Rome, Georgia to the late June and Richard Jackson of Carterville, Georgia. Kevin graduated from Carterville High School and attended the University of Georgia where he was a three-year letterman on the University Georgia Football Team under Coach Vince Dooley and Coach Erk Russell. He was a member of the 1980 National Championship Football Team, the 1982 and 1983 Southeastern Conference Championship Teams and voted co-captain of the 1983 team. He received the prestigious Wallace Butts Award, an honor awarded to an outstanding football athlete "That pays the price". In 1984, Jackson was a graduate assistant coach under Vince Dooley's Cotton Bowl Championship Team. He was also a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and loved sharing his many passions with friends and family, and especially a good joke or two, or three.



Locally, he served on several boards, United Community Bank, Bethesda Academy, CURE, Savannah Technical College and the Savannah Economic Development Authority, where he was also the chairman. He was an Honorary Sheriff sworn in officially by Sheriff John Wilcher. He enjoyed his many affiliations with other members of all those boards, as well as, the Rotary Club of Savannah and other charitable, civic and business groups.



He received numerous awards over the years such as The Savannah State Award of Excellence for Noteworthy Entrepreneurship, The Sheriff's Award of Excellence, The Savannah Business Hall of Fame Junior Achievement Award, and Dancing with The Stars "People's Choice Award" for Alzheimers.



He was a member of The Oglethorpe Club, The Savannah Golf Club, The Chatham Club, The Century Club (Board Member), The Cotillion Club, The Sage Valley Golf Club, and The Gridiron Secret Society.



Kevin was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to the Georgia Economic Development Board, The Lottery Board and The Georgia Ports Authority Board, and he was appointed to the Department of Natural Resources Board in 2023 by Governor Brian Kemp.



Richard Kevin Jackson is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnviroVac Holdings, LLC., the southeast's premier provider of industrial cleaning and Environmental services. Jackson founded the company in May, 1999 with four employees. His leadership and passion have become benchmarks for his tenure at the helm of the company that now employs over 800 employees.



Additionally, Kevin was very impactful to so many and was dedicated to making a difference in his community with involvement in several of the following organizations, CURE for Childhood Cancer, The Alzheimer's Association, Bethesda Academy, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The Gallant Few, Georgia Historical Society, Georgia Southern University, Habitat for Humanity, Heritage Foundation, Kids & Pros Football Camp, AMBUCS, Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Savannah Feed the Hungry, The United Way, The University of Georgia, The 200 Club, The Pollack Family Foundation, and Savannah Christian Preparatory School.



Kevin left to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4, 2024. He is survived by Libby, his wife and soulmate of over 40 years; his children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Tyler Sumner, Kev and Kate Jackson, Mary Margaret and Thomas Cone; and eight precious grandchildren, Jackson, Baker, Field, Trip, Sara Collins, Will, Luke, and #8; along with several nieces and nephews.



Kevin "Catfish" Jackson lived large, but loved even larger. He was a one in a million man, and he was truly "Bigger than Life" and without question, it was a life well lived and a life full of happiness, of laughter and of love. He will be sadly missed by many.



Kevin's funeral will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, 28 Bull Street on April 9, at 2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Savannah Golf Club, 1661 East President Street.



There will be a private family burial at Bulldog Haven in Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, Georgia.



The family request that remembrances be sent to anyone of the charities listed above that Kevin was associated with throughout his life.



