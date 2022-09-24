INGRAM, Sylvia



Sylvia Ingram passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, September 23, 2022, in the loving presence of her family. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents Gladys Doster Williams and Will Horton Williams, husband Judge G. Conley Ingram and son-in-law Bill Jordan. Not only was Sylvia a devoted wife, but she was also a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She died as she lived, surrounded by love and her family. Sylvia was born on December 29, 1931, in Macon, Georgia to Gladys Doster Williams and Will Horton Williams. She was their only child. She lived the first two years in Marshallville, Georgia and later at various towns in South Georgia where her father was the school principal, and her mother was a teacher and director of the choirs in the school and in the church. Sylvia graduated from Jackson High School and enrolled in Agnes Scott College as a freshman when she was sixteen years old. While at Agnes Scott, she was the May Queen, Lead Singer in the Music Department, participant in the Protestant Audio Hour, Editor of the Agnes Scott News and College Social Chairman. She graduated with a B.A. Degree in History and Political Science in 1952. She later studied at the University of Virginia from 1953-1954. Sylvia valued education and was always intellectually curious. She was a lifelong scholar and instilled her love of learning in her family. Sylvia was committed to her children's lives, demonstrating her love for them through her service towards their education, in their activities, and through their communities. A strong writer, Sylvia also made a point to write perfect thank you notes, invitations, acknowledgements, and correspondence. Sylvia also ensured every family member's birthday was recognized with a card written in the gracious handwriting for which she was renowned. On July 26, 1952, Sylvia married Judge Conley Ingram, the love of her life: a marriage that lasted over 65 years until Conley's death in 2019. Sylvia first met Conley one year earlier on a Chicago bound train for a college-sponsored trip. Sylvia was still at Agnes Scott College and Conley was attending Emory University School of Law at the time. They had a love affair for the ages. Their marriage was a true partnership, and their commitment and dedication to each other was also demonstrated by their dedication to their Community. From a young age, Sylvia was blessed with a beautiful voice and was a gifted soprano. Her outstanding voice and her musical talents were first demonstrated as a young soloist performing at her church. Sylvia continued her musical training, developing an operatic voice while performing in numerous musicals in college. While living in Virginia with Conley during their first year of marriage, Sylvia credited her talented voice teacher in Charlottesville, with "taking her voice to new heights," and commented that her favorite role was the Mother in Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors." After Sylvia and Conley moved to Marietta, Georgia in January 1955, she continued to sing in the First Methodist Church choir for over ten years, and she was a much sought-after soprano soloist at church and at weddings. After moving to Marietta, and while she was raising three children, Sylvia was also a selfless leader in her Community. Sylvia was highly active in the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta. She served as the provisional and admissions chair. She was on the historical committee. She was a Sustaining Advisor, a sustaining member on the committee applying for admission of the national league. She also was co-chairman of the committee that studied kindergarten and daycare in Cobb County in 1958-1959 and helped publish a directory for parents of available services. Her crowning achievement while involved with the Junior League was her commitment to the establishment of the Cobb County Youth Museum. After a visit with her family to the Jacksonville Junior Museum, Sylvia returned to Marietta filled with ideas and the very first seeds of the Youth Museum were born. Sylvia presented the idea of a Youth Museum to the Junior League Board and the Museum was adopted as a project of the League, with Sylvia serving as the first Youth Museum Chairman. She organized the Youth Museum Guild and developed the traveling suitcase program for the Museum. The Museum was later developed into a community project. The Museum was built and opened in 1970 and since that time, the Museum has served hundreds of thousands of children to this day. As noted in a Junior League publication, "Educating the community as to exactly what a Youth Museum is, was no small chore in itself, but the actual planning, building, and putting it into operation was herculean. Many, many people gave hours of service and Sylvia was always standing as one of the guiding forces. Her dream materialized!" Sylvia continued to work actively on the Board of the Museum for several years. In 1987, Sylvia was honored as the founder of the Cobb County Youth Museum and presented an oil painting of the Museum. Sylvia was President of the Cobb Bar Auxiliary, President of the Cobb Landmarks Society and served as the Past President for three PTAs: at Hickory Hills Elementary School PTA, Marietta Middle School and at Marietta High School. Sylvia also had been Chairman of the Cultural Arts Committee for the Hickory Hills PTA and she was involved in designing a program for promoting the visual arts what would later serve as a guide for the State of Georgia program. Sylvia was also President of the Marietta PTA Council. Sylvia was also regularly active in the First Methodist Church all her life. She served on the Board of Directors for three church school kindergartens. She was a Brownie leader, a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, and a former and honorary member of the Board of Camp Juliette Low. Sylvia was a charter member of the Cobb Woman's Symphony Guild, Chairman of a First Methodist Church's circle. She was also a life member of the Women's Society of Christian Service ("WSCS"). Sylvia continued to be involved with her alma mater Agnes Scott College, serving as President of the Marietta Agnes Scott Club, serving on the Agnes Scott National Board, the Alumnae Association and various reunions and fund drive committees. Sylvia was a member of the Metropolitan Red Cross, in which she represented Cobb County, and was a member of the Cobb County Red Cross Advisory Committee. She served on the organizing committee of the Kennestone Hospital Guild Ball, through which the First Ball was held. She was President of the Cherry Laurel Garden Club and served on the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs, leading as co-director of the Laurel District of the Club of Georgia. Sylvia served as Chairman of Garden Centers and Councils on the State Board of the Garden Club of Georgia. Sylvia also was appointed by then Governor Joe Frank Harris to the Commission of the Developmentally Disabled. After her children were grown, Sylvia and her dear friend and business partner Sara Fortson (since deceased) embarked on an encore career with their travel company, "TourGeorgia, Inc." While their tour business initially highlighted local venues, their tour business exploded, taking many, many return travelers on wonderful trips throughout Georgia and the entire country. Sylvia is survived by her daughters Judge S. Lark Ingram and husband Dan Pompilio of Cobb County, Nancy Ingram Jordan of Marietta, son George Conley Ingram IV and wife Rev. Dr. Barbara Ingram of Marietta; grandchildren Lawton Jordan (Catherine), Larkie Post (Eric), Harrison Jordan, Dr. Martha-Conley Ingram (Eric), Rebekah-Ann Ingram (Devan); great grandchildren: Emory, Lark Sullins, Conley, and Elliot Post. Sylvia lived a life filled with love and laughter. Sylvia elevated simple events with an elevated touch and honored each holiday with perfection. She was an exemplar of elegance and beauty. She will be remembered by so many as a loving force of unstoppable grace and kindness, as evidenced by the many lives she touched and all of the love she had throughout her life. Sylvia lived a godly life of integrity and character, and that legacy will live on in those who knew her. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Sylvia Ingram's wonderful caregivers: Jacqueline McClinton, Michele Cole, and Judy Jackson of McClinton Cares, Inc. The family would also like to extend their gratitude and thanks for the staff of Wellstar Community Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, September 26 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta with Dr. Sam Mathews and Dr. Julie Boone officiating. Interment will be privately held following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sylvia's honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Marietta.



