Houston, Irene

1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Dr. Irene

Dr. Irene Simons Houston, 75, was born March 21, 1947, in Eastover, SC. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ben and Ida Mae Craft Simons. She unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Roswell, GA.

"Rene" as she was affectionately called by family and friends, was educated in the public schools of Lower Richland County where she graduated from Webber High School in 1964. She pursued and obtained a B. A. Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master of Religious Studies, and completed her Ed.S. in Community Agency Counseling and a Ph.D. in Counseling Education at the University of South Carolina in 1999. Dr. Houston was a Professor at Auburn University, where she taught for many years before forming a Counseling and Advocacy business with her family in Atlanta, GA.

Rene touched a multitude of lives in a positive way over her 75 years – including family, friends, students, neighbors, strangers, and anyone that was in need.

Dr. Houston was also preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin Simons.

Those who will forever cherish fond and precious memories of Rene are her daughter, Tonya McMillian; son, Dwayne (Andrea) Taylor; grandchildren, Micah, Skye, Christian and Andrea; godson, R.J. Lewis; sister, Verdelle Morris (James Norman); brother, Terry Simons; a host of nephews, cousins, great-nephews and great niece; other loving relatives, colleges and dear friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, Columbia, SC. Service will be live streamed via the Bostick-Tompkins facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/BostickTompkins. Condolences may be shared at Bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Funeral Home Information

Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia, SC

29203

https://www.bosticktompkinsinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

